Zacks: Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.22. Cigna reported earnings per share of $5.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $260.86. 1,377,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.68. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

