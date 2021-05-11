Zacks: Analysts Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 265,946 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 425,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,941,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

