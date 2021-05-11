Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Several analysts have commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

RYN stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $38.36. 610,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,155. Rayonier has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

