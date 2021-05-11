Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.04. The company had a trading volume of 307,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

