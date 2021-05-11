Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Noble Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 609,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,887. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

