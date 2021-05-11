Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. NetApp posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $739,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NetApp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 38,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. NetApp has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

