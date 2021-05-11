Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

CSR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

CSR traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $923.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

