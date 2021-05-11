Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 157,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 441,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

