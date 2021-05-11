Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

