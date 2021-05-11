YETI (YETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.11-2.14 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YETI stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

