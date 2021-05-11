XPeng (XPEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPEV opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

