XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $70.21 and last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 2056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Get XPEL alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.