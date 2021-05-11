Xencor, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Xencor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

