Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,226. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.