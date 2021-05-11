WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Stephen P. Clark Sells 1,935 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

