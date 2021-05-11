Wrapped NXM Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $109.94 or 0.00194027 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $184.36 million and $32.88 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00084989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00107925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00795943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.55 or 0.09388493 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

