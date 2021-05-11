Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Roth Capital

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKHS. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

WKHS opened at $8.20 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

