Woodcoin Market Capitalization Tops $786,817.42 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $786,817.42 and approximately $110,635.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,196.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.68 or 0.07124866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.50 or 0.02419536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.65 or 0.00637082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00188895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.00779398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.31 or 0.00612917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00502812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.