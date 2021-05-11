Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

