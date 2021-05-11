WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

