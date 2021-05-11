WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.
Shares of WHF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,813. The company has a market cap of $307.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
