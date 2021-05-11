WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

