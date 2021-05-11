White Pine Investment CO Sells 480 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,923,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.01. 273,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

