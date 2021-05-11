White Pine Investment CO Purchases 7,343 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned about 1.82% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

JUST stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,548. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

