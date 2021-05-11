White Pine Investment CO Has $6.01 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 1,155,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

