White Pine Investment CO Has $10.87 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,399. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.