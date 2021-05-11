Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,648 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

