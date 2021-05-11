Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 26321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

