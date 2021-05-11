Westwater Resources (WWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WWR opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.68.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

