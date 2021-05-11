Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of WLKP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $962.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.