Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WES stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,174. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 79.25%.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.