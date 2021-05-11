West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$113.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. West Fraser Timber traded as high as C$110.81 and last traded at C$109.52, with a volume of 267375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$104.96.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WFG. Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 10.1800006 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.