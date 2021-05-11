Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
WBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
WBT opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 554.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $1,950,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
