Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

WBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

WBT opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 554.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $1,950,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

