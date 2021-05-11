Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

