Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

5/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

5/5/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/23/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/22/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

4/12/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

4/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/31/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 139,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

