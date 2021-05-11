Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PG&E (PCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PG&E (NYSE: PCG):

5/10/2021 – PG&E was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

4/26/2021 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PCG stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

