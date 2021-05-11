Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL):

5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after buying an additional 395,761 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

