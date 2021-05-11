Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL):
- 5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/7/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after buying an additional 395,761 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
