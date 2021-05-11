Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ManpowerGroup (MAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) recently:

5/3/2021 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $130.00.

4/21/2021 – ManpowerGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $130.00.

NYSE MAN opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

Get ManpowerGroup Inc alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.