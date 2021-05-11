Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CGI (GIB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CGI (NYSE: GIB) recently:

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $105.50 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

4/23/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

4/19/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

4/12/2021 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2021 – CGI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

GIB stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $157,390,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

