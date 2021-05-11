Wedbush Weighs in on Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Wedbush issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,187 shares of company stock worth $15,304,981. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 303,339 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

