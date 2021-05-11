WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

