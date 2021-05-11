Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $287.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.83 and a 200-day moving average of $291.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

