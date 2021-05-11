Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $463.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

