Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.