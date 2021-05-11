Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 347 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $834.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $501.13 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $799.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

