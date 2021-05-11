Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

