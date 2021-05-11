Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,466 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,186,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

