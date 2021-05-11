WazirX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.58 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00004148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $688.86 million and $78.58 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00247960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.85 or 0.01192018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.95 or 0.00757037 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.