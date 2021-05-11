Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $392.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.52.
W stock opened at $321.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average of $284.12. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,515 shares of company stock worth $7,658,424. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
