Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $392.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.52.

W stock opened at $321.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.05 and a 200-day moving average of $284.12. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,515 shares of company stock worth $7,658,424. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

