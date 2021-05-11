WAX 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.01 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $375.82 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,764,717 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,254,519 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

